ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Duke Nukem Movie In Development From Cobra Kai Creators and Legendary Entertainment

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary Entertainment and Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg are working on bringing Duke Nukem to the big screen. As reported by THR, Legendary acquired the movie rights from Gearbox and will be producing the movie alongside Jean Julien Baronnet of Marla Studios, the company behind the...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Ark 2 Is Now Arriving in 2023

We got a new cinematic look at Ark 2 today, which will now be released in 2023. At today's Xbox-Bethesda summer showcase, we got a fresh cinematic trailer game – which if you don't remember, stars Vin Diesel – and a new release window, 2023. Ark 2 was...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Joker 2 Is Rumored to Be a Musical With Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

Lady Gaga is allegedly in early talks to star as Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix in a sequel to 2019's Joker that sources say very well may be a musical. As reported by THR, details on Lady Gaga's potential take on Harley Quinn are "being kept under wraps," but it would be different than Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn as the characters would be in separate DC universes.
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hayden Schlossberg
Person
John Cena
IGN

Ms. Marvel: Where Does Her Bracelet Get Its Power?

It’s the dawn of a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Bisha K. Ali’s Ms. Marvel introduces a plucky new hero to the world’s highest-grossing franchise. While the series might not be your traditional MCU outing of gritty fights and macho Avengers throwing their weight around, its whimsical aesthetic is winning over critics.
LIFESTYLE
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
IGN

Whats Next for Xbox in 2023

Our Podcast Unlocked Xbox panelists discuss what is coming up for Xbox in 2023. Games such as Redfall, Starfield, and more are scheduled for next year, so check out our thoughts on the lineup! IGN's Summer of Gaming is presented by The Terminal List. Watch the action-filled psychological thriller starring Chris Pratt. Only on Prime Video July 1st.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legendary Entertainment#Assassin#Thr#Marla Studios#Apogee Software
IGN

Overwatch 2: New Tank Hero Junker Queen Announced

Overwatch 2 will be adding a new Tank character, the Junker Queen, to the line-up. As announced in today's Xbox and Bethesda showcase, the Junker Queen is the second new hero announced for Overwatch 2 after Sojourn. The character was referred to within the original Overwatch, but never made a formal onscreen appearance inside the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Toy Story 4 Pinball Machine Revealed, First Video and Playfield Images

Toy Story 4 will be the next machine from Jersey Jack Pinball, in two limited edition models featuring different art packages, but both featuring tons of toys, ramps, and a carnival game theme. This is Jersey Jack’s second collaboration with Disney after 2018’s Pirates of the Caribbean and their first team up with Pixar. You can watch the first gameplay teaser below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Thor Love and Thunder: Who Will Be Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie's Love Interest in the Movie?

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor was last seen relinquishing his throne to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie at the end of Avengers: Endgame. As he set out on an adventure in the cosmos, trying to find his purpose, Valkyrie, in her new role, has been grounded on Earth as King Valkyrie of New Asgard! But that doesn’t mean she’s not going to be back in the upcoming Marvel flick ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ which is set for release in India on 7th July 2022, a day prior to its global premiere.
MOVIES
IGN

Yes, Starfield Will Begin With a Classic Bethesda 'Step-Out Moment'

Bethesda's open world RPGs may vary wildly in setting and tone, but they very often share one thing – what Bethesda calls the 'step-out moment', the scene in which your character steps into the world properly, and sees its sheer scale. Starfield won't be bucking that trend. Speaking to...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

Diablo 4: New Necromancer Class Announced

Diablo is one of the most popular action-RPG franchises in the gaming industry. The franchise consists of 3 major titles and all have been hailed as one of the best games of the year. Players already knew that the fourth instalment to the series is being developed, but had no clue about the release window for the game. Diablo 4 has finally received a 2023 release window along with a fifth and final class at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Overwatch 2 PvP Release Date Announced, Will be Free-to-Play

Overwatch 2's long-awaited PvP mode will be released into early access on October 4 – and it will be going free-to-play. As announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Blizzard made a special appearance to give an update on Overwatch 2. After years of waiting, the PvP portion of Overwatch 2 will be released this October. But where the first Overwatch was a paid release, Overwatch 2 will be going free-to-play.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hollow Knight: Silksong Release Window Seemingly Confirmed For Next 12 Months

During today's Xbox-Bethesda Showcase, Microsoft announced that everything shown would be playable in the next 12 months. There was some question whether that would include the Hollow Knight: Silksong, but now Xbox has seemingly confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up will indeed be out within a year. The confirmation came via...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Seemingly Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

Tactics Ogre: Reborn, which looks to be a potential remaster or remake of the tactical RPG Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together that was first released on the Super Famicom in 1995, has seemingly leaked on the PlayStation Store ahead of its official reveal. As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy