ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for killing teen with crossbow

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cxhkw_0g7BjC0500

HASTINGS, Mich. — A Michigan man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a teen with a crossbow last year.

WOOD-TV says Patrick Gilmore, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday for shooting Lane Roslund, 17, with a crossbow and killing him.

Roslund was last seen on September 11, 2021. Michigan State Troopers found his body in a shallow grave about a month later on October 13, 2021, according to WOOD-TV. Roslund’s death certificate stated that he was shot with a crossbow, according to WOOD-TV.

WWMT says Gilmore told detectives he intentionally placed Roslund’s sweatshirt and other belongings to trick investigators into believing the teen drowned. The Barry County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, David Banister, told WWMT that he believed it was premeditated murder and was over a marijuana dispute.

Gilmore pleaded guilty in March in exchange for concealment of a body charge to be dropped, according to WWMT.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Police: Gunfire investigation leads to guns and drugs at Saginaw house

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police investigating a complaint of shots fired in Saginaw early Tuesday say they found illegal drugs and guns at a residence nearby. Michigan State Police stopped two men ages 26 and 30 running away from the area of VanEtten and Morris streets around 3 a.m. right after someone called police to report hearing gunfire.
SAGINAW, MI
WGAU

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Hastings, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMT

Muskegon man fatally shot in Grant Twp

HART, Mich. — A 28-year-old Muskegon man was found dead in Grant Township after being shot, the Oceana County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday. After emergency personnel arrived to the residence, they issued a "be on the lookout" for the suspect's vehicle. The suspect's vehicle was found and stopped by...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon County man killed in homicide Sunday

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man was shot and killed in Grant Township on Sunday, the Oceana County Sheriff's Office says. Emergency personal were dispatched to a home in Oceana County with reports of shots fired. According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim deceased.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman arrested after threatening woman at gunpoint, stealing from home

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is in custody after authorities said she was involved in a home invasion in Ottawa County. Police say the armed home invasion happened Sunday around 3 p.m. when a 25-year-old entered a home in the 600 block of Butternut Drive in Holland Township. The woman confronted a 40-year-old woman inside the home and threatened her at gunpoint, police say.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Gilmore
WGAU

Officials searching for suspect who shot a javelina with an arrow in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Officials in Arizona are searching for a suspect who shot a javelina with an arrow, which is illegal in the state. The Arizona Game & Fish Department Tucson said that its Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of $1,500 for information that could lead to the arrest of the person who injured a javelina illegally with an arrow.
TUCSON, AZ
MLive

Man, 28, killed in Oceana County shooting

OCEANA COUNTY, MI – Police have a arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old Muskegon County man. Oceana County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday, June 12, said that police responded to a report of shots fired at a home in Grant Township where the victim was found dead. A 28-year-old Montague woman was not hurt.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Crossbow#Violent Crime#Wood Tv#Michigan State Troopers#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Troopers stop man driving motorized cart from Walmart on Indiana interstate

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Officers in Indiana stopped a man whom they found driving an electric shopping cart on the interstate, while pushing a construction barrel. In a Facebook post, Indiana State Police said that a man was riding the motorized cart from Walmart on Interstate 265 in Clark County while pushing a construction barrel.
nbc25news.com

Law enforcement searching for missing Genesee County teen

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile. The Sheriff's Office is looking for Aurora Mae Phillips. She is 14 years old and is 5'0." Authorities say Phillips was spotted in the area of Fenton and Hill roads...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WGAU

Back in the saddle: Horses rescued from Minnesota swamp

TURTLE RIVER, Minn. — Sheriff’s deputies in Minnesota are credited with thinking quickly and creatively to rescue horses and their riders who were trapped in a bog. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office posted photos to its Facebook page, and said that deputies were called to a report of two horses stuck in a swamp in the Three Island County Park in Turtle River. Deputies said that two people were riding horses on the park trails, when the horses began to sink into the flooded bog. The animals spooked, running further into it, until they both sank and were unable to move.
TURTLE RIVER, MN
WLNS

1 killed, 1 injured in Lansing Township motorcycle crash

UPDATE (7:51 p.m.) – Lansing Township Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 127 south near east Michigan Avenue. Police say there were two people on the motorcycle, when they rear ended a car. The motorcycle driver was dead at the scene. The motorcycle passenger was transported to a local hospital. […]
LANSING, MI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy