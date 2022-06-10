ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voodoo Fest won't return for 2022

 4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — As major festivals return to New Orleans this year, Voodoo Fest will not be one of them. The Voodoo Music and Arts Experience announced Friday that they will not return for 2022,...

Three fitness parks are opening in Metairie this summer

METAIRIE, La. — Three fitness parks in Metairie will open this summer that will bring outdoor gyms and workouts to the Jefferson Parish. The gyms are opening thanks to a partnership between Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken, the Jefferson Chamber Foundation, LCMC Health, and FitLot. The first two...
Homelessness in New Orleans is climbing and could get worse

NEW ORLEANS — Over the last few months, the homeless population in New Orleans has climbed, according to a nonprofit leader. She believes it's partially due to a resource issue as housing help made available during the pandemic has ended. "We can see everyday there are people who have...
Jeff Parish pumps overwhelmed by '50-year rain event' Friday

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish officials say their drainage system was “overwhelmed” for a few hours by a 50-year rain event Friday. Drainage Director Ben Lepine reported rain totals of 3.5 inches per hour or more at several spots in the eastern part of the parish’s East Bank, including:
Body of missing boater recovered from Mississippi River

BATON ROUGE, La. — The body of a boater who was missing since last week has been recovered from the Mississippi River, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday. Howard Brown, 54, was reported missing near Baton Rouge after his boat sank Wednesday, The Advocate reported. Wildlife...
Seabrook Bridge reopens ahead of schedule

NEW ORLEANS — The Sen. Ted Hickey Bridge, also known as the Seabrook Bridge, has reopened two weeks ahead of schedule. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the reopening Thursday. The Bridge was closed on May 11 for emergency repairs that were expected to take six weeks.
Friday's flash flooding damages cars across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Pouring rain outpaced drainage pumps Friday, putting the eastern neighborhoods of New Orleans under water. Flooding was knee-deep along Allen Toussaint Boulevard. It slowed down traffic, left people stranded in their homes, and pushed water up in front yards. CJ Charbonnet, Jr, a resident of Gentilly,...
Man dead, shot multiple times in Harvey on Monday morning

HARVEY, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting in Harvey on Monday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting around 9 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lac St. Pierre Drive. At the scene, those deputies found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.
