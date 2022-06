SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Shelly Park in Sparks will be temporarily closed for NV Energy to upgrade its natural gas service equipment in Sparks. The work for this section of the project is expected to take two to three weeks to complete. During the time period of June 14 through July 1, Shelly Park will be completely closed to the public. Fencing and signs will be in place.

SPARKS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO