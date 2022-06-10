ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Everglades City man arrested after leading Collier deputies on high-speed chase for 23 miles

By Tyler Watkins
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Everglades City man is behind bars after leading Collier County deputies on a high-speed chase after he threw bags of marijuana out of his car.

Cameron Foss, 21, was stopped by police near the intersection of U.S. 41 East and State Road 29 at approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday night. As deputies approached Foss’ Nissan Altima, he sped off and fled south towards Everglades City at nearly 100 mph.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Foss continued to drive at high speeds through residential neighborhoods, running stop signs and cutting corners.

“This individual put the lives of deputies and the community at risk with his reckless behavior, and thankfully nobody was hurt,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “Thanks to our brave deputies this individual is in our custody and the drugs we recovered won’t ever be sold in Collier County.”

During the chase, Foss tossed multiple large bags of marijuana out of his window, according to CCSO.

Deputies eventually caught up to him after Foss swerved to avoid CCSO’s stop sticks in the road and collided with a guardrail. His vehicle then came to a stop after he crashed into a tree.

After investigating Foss’ vehicle, deputies found multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle. Deputies also backtracked the path of the 23-mile long pursuit and recovered even more bags of marijuana that Foss threw out the window.

Investigators also found multiple bags of varying sizes used to package narcotics, nine jars of exploding targets, 27 rounds of ammunition, $1,127 in cash, and multiple synthetic THC cartridges in Foss’ vehicle.

Foss is also a documented gang member in Collier County, according to CCSO.

He was taken to Collier County Jail. Foss is facing charges for high-speed reckless fleeing and eluding; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana with intent to sell; possession of marijuana over 20 grams; altering/destroying evidence; and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Comments / 2

