DCPH: 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in Denton County this week

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
 4 days ago
Field specimen collector Trey Watts takes a COVID-19 test from a person at Dallas College Mountain View campus in Dallas on Dec. 22. Elias Valverde II/Dallas Morning News file photo

Denton County Public Health is reporting Denton County saw 1,229 confirmed COVID-19 cases during June 4-10, continuing the recent surge in coronavirus numbers.

For the week, DCPH also reported 855 county residents recovered from the virus, resulting in 374 more active cases. The agency had no deaths to report.

Cases have been on the upswing for several weeks, a trend that doesn't seem to be letting up. However, hospitals still haven't felt much of an impact from this surge, which has been a welcome change for health officials. DCPH director Matt Richardson and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton President Jeff Reecer spoke on that topic Tuesday.

— Justin Grass

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

