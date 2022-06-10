ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

City Council sets aside $10 million for Mud Island River Park

By Alex Coleman
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After being stalled on the tracks for years, plans are in the works to get the Mud Island monorail moving again.

This week, the Memphis City Council, lead by budget committee chairman Martavious Jones, set aside $10 million of capital funding for renovations of Mud Island River Park and its monorail.

“That’s why doing it a little bit at a time. Couple of million here, a couple of million there over the next few years can bring it back to life,” Jones said.

WREG reached out to the Memphis River Parks Partnership about the council’s budget allocation.

In a statement MRPP said, “The Partnership is happy to see the Council prioritizing investment in Mud Island. The park opened 40 years old and has a long list of deferred capital expenses. We look forward to working with the City to develop a set of options for Mud Island’s future that can guide how to get the best value for Memphis out of this new investment.”

It also says construction work is already underway.  A $4 million Accelerate Memphis grant is being used to offset the $20 million in deferred maintenance on the escalators, the Memphis Map, River Terrace, and Amphitheatre.

“If they look at MRRP and how they went to redo Tom Lee Park, if they look and see the city is looking to make some kind of investment, it’ll be easier for them to raise some outside funds to help cover some of the costs to help bring it back to where it used to be,” Jones said.

That’s because some say it’s become a place where some homeless Memphians seek shelter.

“I was walking down up and down front street and saw some of our neighbors experiencing homelessness sleeping underneath where the escalators used to go up to the monorail,” said Jerred Price, president emeritus of the Downtown Neighborhood Association. “So, it’s very much the truth.”

Price applauds the council’s actions but wants to see more.

“Do we keep putting money into a 40-year-old monorail, or do we make the investment and find more funding to in a new monorail that’s state of the art and won’t have to keep putting maintenance dollars into?” Price said.

Jones says the Memphis River Parks Partnership will also conduct a study to see what it will take to bring the park back to where it needs to be.

WREG

WREG

