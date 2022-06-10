ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Joya, TX

La Joya ISD PD to hire additional officers to place at elementary campuses

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6zxz_0g7BeoxG00

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya ISD Police Department will be hiring additional police officers to enhance security.

La Joya ISD announced on Friday that 22 additional police officers will be hired in order to have a police officer at each of the elementary campuses.

HCSO: Woman wanted for theft

“We will continue to work collectively and strategically with all stakeholders in order to continue to provide Educational Excellence for students daily in a safe learning environment…” La Joya ISD said in a post.

Mercedes ISD puts superintendent on paid administrative leave

The decision to hire the additional officers was approved by the school board on Wednesday, June 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Donna residents demand city to reinstate former police chief

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna residents gathered outside city hall on Tuesday demanding the city reinstate former Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero after he was terminated last week. Guerrero is speaking out and tells ValleyCentral his firing all has to do with politics inside city hall. “This is just something they came up with to get […]
ValleyCentral

Donna Police Chief terminated, city releases statement

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Donna City Manager, Frank Perez, has released a statement regarding the termination of ex-Chief of Police, Gilbert Guerrero. In a statement addressed to the citizens of Donna, Perez addressed allegations that ex-chief Guerrero was terminated without cause. Perez explained that the termination had to do with how the ex-chief handled a […]
kurv.com

Counseling Offered Following Deaths Of 2 San Benito School District Sports Trainers

The San Benito CISD will be offering counseling Monday following a 2-vehicle wreck that claimed the lives of two school district athletic trainers. Robert Garza and Raul Ramos were killed Friday morning. The two were traveling on State Highway 345 when police say the driver made a u-turn north of FM 361 and their vehicle was struck by a northbound delivery truck. Both Garza and Ramos were found dead at the scene.
SAN BENITO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
La Joya, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
La Joya, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Donna ex-Police Chief responds to termination

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The ex-Police Chief for the City of Donna has responded to his termination, following a statement released by the city manager. ValleyCentral received a statement from Donna City Manager, Frank Perez, Monday afternoon in regards to the terminations of ex-Chief of Police, Gilbert Guerrero. Perez explained in the statement that the […]
ValleyCentral

Brownsville PD: Parking lot assault victim not dead

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is aware of a video going around social media of an assault that occurred on Friday, June 11. According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. at the Whataburger on the 3500 block of Alton Gloor. The Criminal Investigation Unit said they are investigating the […]
mcallenisd.org

McAllen Independent School District

McAllen ISD has 5 staff among top 10 in state contest. This spring, McAllen ISD won its division for the second year in a row in the statewide contest known as It's Time Texas Community Challenge. Recently, McAllen ISD staff members who finished in the top 10 among individuals received...
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Isd#The School Board#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
KRGV

Death investigation underway in Hidalgo County

An investigation is underway after Weslaco police say a man fell in a ditch and later died at a local hospital. The Weslaco Police Department responded to a call Tuesday morning from a male needing assistance in the area of Sugarcane Drive and International Boulevard. At 3:04 a.m., police arrived...
ValleyCentral

South Texas mayor arrested on federal fraud, bribery charges

Editors Note: This story has been updated with information from the arraignment. PENTIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Penitas Mayor was arrested on federal bribery and fraud charges Monday. On Monday, authorities took Rodrigo Lopez into custody today as he re-entered the United States at a Port of Entry in Hidalgo County, according to […]
PENITAS, TX
ValleyCentral

Man charged after threatening people with gun at Edinburg park

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man has been charged after threatening people with a gun at an Edinburg park. Lee Hector Rios, 30, has been charged with one count of third-degree felony terroristic threat and one count of a misdemeanor for evading after a June 5, 2022 incident. Police responded to an incident that Sunday […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

BROWNSVILLE PD: Persons of interest in burglary

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity and whereabouts of two male subjects. According to police, the males are persons of interest in a burglary of a habitation. They gained entry to a residence by breaking the back door. The subjects, said police, left in a gold GMC Yukon. Anyone with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police investigating video of assault at Whataburger

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred at Whataburger over the weekend — and debunked “social media chatter” claiming that the woman seen in the viral video had died. Police say the incident happened Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. at the Whataburger on the...
ValleyCentral

UTRGV offers ASL training to first responders

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — UTRGV is providing a free six-week American Sign Language (ASL) training to first responders as an effort to fill in the communication gap between the deaf and hearing-impaired community. The Brownsville Police Department is currently using the training as an opportunity to introduce ASL to its officers. According to Brownsville Police […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
progresstimes.net

FBI arrests Peñitas mayor on theft charges

The FBI arrested Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Lopez on federal theft charges Monday. Rodrigo “Rigo” Lopez, 38, of Peñitas paid a La Joya Independent School District employee to approve purchases from his company, Xizaka LLC, according to the indictment against him. In response to...
kurv.com

McAllen Police Officer Resigns After DWI Arrest

A McAllen police officer has resigned his post following his arrest on drunk driving charges. Danny Leal was arrested Saturday in Edinburg. No other details about Leal’s arrest were released. The McAllen Police Department said Leal had worked there for 20 years.
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Former McAllen Police Officer Facing New Charges

New charges are being filed against a former McAllen police officer accused of drug possession and distribution. The McAllen Police Department announced Monday that 33-year-old Juan Garza is now facing charges of misuse of official information and criminal conspiracy. Garza resigned last month after his arrest on multiple drug charges....
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD officer arrested

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen Police Department Officer has been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI.) The Edinburg Police Department informed the Mcallen Police Department of the arrest Friday morning, according to a press release. McAllen PD Officer, Danny Leal has been charged with a DWI. Leal served as a police officer for McAllen […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Suspect Charged With Terroristic Threat Following Edinburg Park Incident

An armed man accused of threatening park-goers in Edinburg has been formally charged with making a terroristic threat. The third-degree felony was leveled against 30-year-old Lee Hector Rios Monday, after he was discharged from the hospital. Police had responded to Edinburg Municipal Park two Sundays ago after getting calls from...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy