Huntsville Animal Services needs superhero adopters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Animal Services is calling all heroes! Dust off your capes because the HAS Adoption League of Heroes needs citizen superheroes to adopt some furry sidekicks this summer.

Any caped crusader would tell you that saving the world is more fun when you have a loyal, furry sidekick.

“Many of the animals that come to us have a hard time adapting to shelter life and they deserve better,” HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said. “When you adopt from the shelter, you really are a hero to that animal by giving them a second chance to live their best life.”

The animals are heroes, too. HAS says many times the animals save their new owners from loneliness, boredom, depression, inactivity, and more.

“The bond humans and pets form with each other is really very special,” Sheppard said. “Animals each have their own personalities, kind of like a secret identity that they reveal just to their humans. Loyal, protective, funny, spunky, clever, athletic, cuddly… no matter what you’re looking for, we have a pet waiting for you to be their hero and adopt them.”

Picking out the perfect pal doesn’t take superhuman strength or the ability to fly, just visit the shelter’s website for photos and descriptions of all the adoptable pets.

By adopting a companion, hero adopters also become part of the HAS Adoption League. New Adoption League members are invited to a superhero celebration at HAS with their pets on Saturday, Aug. 27. HAS says to stay tuned for more details about this event.

Every pet adopted through the shelter is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and comes with a city license and even a free bag of pet food.

HAS is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or find them on Facebook .

