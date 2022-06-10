ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Animal Services needs superhero adopters

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YpvmZ_0g7Beieu00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Animal Services is calling all heroes! Dust off your capes because the HAS Adoption League of Heroes needs citizen superheroes to adopt some furry sidekicks this summer.

Any caped crusader would tell you that saving the world is more fun when you have a loyal, furry sidekick.

Dutch Bros Coffee officially coming to Huntsville!

“Many of the animals that come to us have a hard time adapting to shelter life and they deserve better,” HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard said. “When you adopt from the shelter, you really are a hero to that animal by giving them a second chance to live their best life.”

The animals are heroes, too. HAS says many times the animals save their new owners from loneliness, boredom, depression, inactivity, and more.

“The bond humans and pets form with each other is really very special,” Sheppard said. “Animals each have their own personalities, kind of like a secret identity that they reveal just to their humans. Loyal, protective, funny, spunky, clever, athletic, cuddly… no matter what you’re looking for, we have a pet waiting for you to be their hero and adopt them.”

Picking out the perfect pal doesn’t take superhuman strength or the ability to fly, just visit the shelter’s website for photos and descriptions of all the adoptable pets.

What is it? Amarillo Zoo needs help identifying mystery object

By adopting a companion, hero adopters also become part of the HAS Adoption League. New Adoption League members are invited to a superhero celebration at HAS with their pets on Saturday, Aug. 27. HAS says to stay tuned for more details about this event.

Every pet adopted through the shelter is vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped and comes with a city license and even a free bag of pet food.

HAS is located at 4950 Triana Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or find them on Facebook .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hartselle Enquirer

Pets of the week June 15

You got to be kitten me! All kittens and one cat are still available for adoption. Genders are unknown. Their adoption fee is $80. These feline friends are available for adoption at the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle, located at 1314 Industrial Drive.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Beltline Church welcomed 60 displaced children and infants

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - With the assistance of Decatur Fire and Rescue and the Decatur Police Department, Beltline Church of Christ welcomed in 60 children and infants that were displaced due to the heat Monday. According to a Facebook post from Decatur Fire and Rescue, the department was able to...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Huntsville, AL
Pets & Animals
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
WHNT News 19

City prepares for first annual Juneteenth celebration

FLORENCE, Ala. – The City of Florence, in collaboration with the University of North Alabama, will host its first every Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, June 19. Juneteenth is a national holiday that was adopted in 2021. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, […]
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superheroes#Depression#Dutch#Amarillo Zoo
WAFF

Huntsville native to be honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On June 21, Big Brothers Big Sister of America will celebrate and honor some alumni of the program. Included in that celebration will be Huntsville native, Tory Green. Green is a Secret Service agent that was a little in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WAFF

Athens Fire and Rescue requests that people stop painting fire hydrants

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Fire and Rescue is requesting that residents stop painting fire hydrants. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, there have been several issues with residents painting fire hydrants so they don’t stick out from the color scheme of their house. The hydrants are city property and Athens Fire and Rescue advises people that painting fire hydrants could cause issues with fire response.
WAFF

Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be conducting ordnance testing and detonation activities Tuesday that will cause loud explosions. According to the press release from Redstone Arsenal, the activities will start Tuesday and go through Thursday. The release also says that the explosions could result in louder than normal noise levels throughout the area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy