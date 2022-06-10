ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Update on Adam Cole and IWGP Title Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Cole has an injury and AEW is letting him to “rest up” until the Forbidden Door pay-per-view event. Cole was “banged up for...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Miz is in the ring and he welcomes everyone to MizTV. Miz welcomes Paul Heyman, but Paul says he has this and Paul introduces himself. Miz thanks Paul for talking to him...
WWE
PWMania

Elias Returning to WWE RAW Next Week

Elias is making a comeback to WWE. In singles action on this week’s RAW, Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother but not Elias, faced Kevin Owens, in a rematch of Owens’ win over Zeke at WWE Hell In a Cell. Zeke won Monday night’s match via count out. Owens was counted out while yelling at the announcers for referring to his opponent as Ezekiel instead of Elias. After the match, Zeke took the mic and announced that he wants in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He also revealed that he contacted his brother Elias, who is so excited that he’ll be packing his guitar and heading to RAW next week.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Page
Person
Kazuchika Okada
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Jay White
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (6/13)

Tonight’s RAW airs live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, continuing the road to WWE Money In the Bank. The first red brand Money In The Bank qualifying matches are expected to air on tonight’s show. Lacey Evans qualified by defeating Xia Li on Friday’s SmackDown, while Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre ended in a no contest and will be re-visited once Adam Pearce decides if they should be added to the event or compete in a Second Chance qualifier.
PWMania

Feud Expected to End on SmackDown Next Week, Max Dupri Update

On next Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Max Dupri will announce his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency. Last week, the former LA Knight said that he will present his first model on this week’s SmackDown, but the segment was nixed. On commentary, Michael Cole explained the storyline, stating that Dupri was unable to attend SmackDown last night due to “travel difficulties in Europe.” Cole then revealed that the announcement will take place next week.
WWE
PWMania

Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) Announces His Retirement From Wrestling

Legendary Japanese wrestler Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) has announced his retirement from the ring during Sunday’s CyberFight Festival 2022. Mutoh has been out of action since January due to a hip ailment, but he returned to the ring last month. He will need a hip replacement if the hip becomes malformed, and he will be unable to wrestle.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Dropped A Wrestler for Etiquette Reasons

On this week’s episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey discussed proper backstage etiquette. Angle stressed the importance of never saying “you’re welcome” in response to “thank you.”. “You say ‘thank you,’ and someone says ‘you’re welcome,’ that’s the usual way...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iwgp#Combat#Iwgp Title Match#Pwmania Com#Fightful Select#The Wrestling Observer
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Addresses Botched Finish From WWE WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey discussed her WWE WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair during an interview on Kurt Angle’s podcast. According to reports, Vince McMahon was dissatisfied with the finish, and referee Rod Zapata apparently got for it. Rousey said the following in regards to the finish:. “I...
WWE
PWMania

Reby Hardy Removes Reaction to Jeff Hardy Arrest Fallout

Reby Hardy, Matt Hardy’s wife, appeared to express her displeasure with Jeff Hardy’s recent DUI arrest and the subsequent aftermath. Reby took to TikTok on Monday to reveal how she was praying for her husband’s health in Wednesday’s Triple Threat Ladder Match on the Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, which was set to feature The Hardys, The Young Bucks, and AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express, as seen in the video below.
WWE
PWMania

Sami Zayn Thinks Vince McMahon Secretly Loves the Chaos in WWE

Sami Zayn joined Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell to talk about a variety of topics. During it, he spoke with Graves about how hectic things can get in WWE. They commented how there are weekly reports about plans changing all the time in WWE. Vince McMahon, according to both men, enjoys the chaos.
WWE
PWMania

Tyrus Shares Emotional Dusty Rhodes Story, Talks Sasha Banks – Naomi and More

NWA TV Champion, former WWE Superstar “Brodus Clay”, FOX News personality, and New York Times Best Selling Author Tyrus spoke with Wrestling Epicenter before Saturday’s NWA Alwayz Ready event. Here are the highlights:. On Just Tyrus becoming a New York Times and Amazon Best Seller:. “To say...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Eddie Kingston Reveals Why He Did Not Pursue an Opportunity With WWE

Eddie Kingston discussed his AEW debut match against Cody Rhodes and how WWE was apparently interested in him during an interview with Joe Roderick. “[WWE] never gave me any inkling that they wanted me, so I never really thought I was ever going to go there or even get a look at. I got the look at more seriously after my match with Cody, when I debuted. And yeah, there was a consideration … My mom was a big factor [in my decision]. Me and her talked about it, I had a chance to pick and choose … My mom was just like, ‘Look, you ain’t going to be happy at WWE.’ That was her feeling, and she’s an outsider, so she doesn’t know any of the ins and outs, or the rumors, or any of the clickbait stuff.”
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on AEW All Out Location and Venue

This year, AEW All Out is expected to stay in the Chicago area. According to a new report from Fightful Select, AEW is planning to hold All Out again this year at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Although no exact date has been announced, All Out has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition for the company.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

Tony Khan Makes Official Announcement On AEW Tag Team Title Ladder Match

Jeff Hardy was arrested on Monday morning for reportedly driving under the influence, as previously reported. Later, AEW released a statement to the public. Hardy and his brother Matt were set to face The Young Bucks and champions Jurassic Express in a ladder match for the AEW tag team titles on Wednesday’s “Road Rager” edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the Hardys’ withdrawal from the contest on Tuesday afternoon. The following is what Khan wrote:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Injured At Saturday’s Live Event

At Saturday’s live event in Largo, Florida, Tony D’Angelo appeared to have injured his shoulder. The cause and severity of his injury are unknown, however he was seen clutching his left shoulder as the officials examined him. Along with Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan, D’Angelo has been highly...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL 6/11/22

Here are results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Largo Event Center in Largo, FL:. – NXT Women’s Championship: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Indi Hartwell. – Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon. – Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton. – Andre Chase &...
LARGO, FL
PWMania

Backstage News on WWE’s Intentions for World Title Unification Match at WrestleMania 38

In a match against Riddle this Friday on SmackDown, unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make his first title defense since WWE WrestleMania 38. F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer discusses the unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ forthcoming schedule on the newest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. “The only...
WWE
PWMania

Stipulation Added to Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match on SmackDown

For Friday’s Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout on SmackDown, a stipulation has been announced. Riddle defeated Sami Zayn on last week’s SmackDown and as a result of the stipulation, Riddle has earned a title match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on this week’s blue brand show.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Files Trademarks for Two New Ring Names and ‘Dirty Dogs’

On June 8, WWE filed three new trademarks with the USPTO, securing the rights to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode’s tag team name, “Dirty Dogs.” “Myles Borne” and “Hank Walker” were also filed for. The following is the definition for each of the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy