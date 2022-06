“Pennsylvania is Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, with Alabama in between,” political strategist James Carville once said. This quote usually irritates the good citizens of Pittsburgh, who dislike being put in the same category as what they view as the trash-talking, Eagles-loving, cheese-steak-eating barbarians from the east. They would especially dislike such comparisons now, with Philadelphia devolving into a morass of urban violence stoked by the progressive policies of its top officials. But what if Pittsburgh is heading in the same direction?

