Tennessee is no stranger to political machines, the best known of which was that of Edward Hull Crump of Memphis. Yet the Shelby County organization was hardly the only functioning political operation in Tennessee. Crump’s machine was largely confined to Shelby County, but his alliance with the network presided over by Tennessee’s senior United States senator Kenneth D. McKellar stretched from Mountain City to Memphis. Yet something closer to an actual political machine dominated Polk County for decades.

POLK COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO