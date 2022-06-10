ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man faces cruelty charges, 30+ horses, other animals seized

By Joshua Kuhn, Nikolette Miller
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday afternoon for animal cruelty in Woodruff.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 56-year-old Paul Gregory Kica, of Woodruff, with 10 counts of 1st-degree ill-treatment of animals.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department responded to a home around 8:36 a.m. near Highway 221 in reference to animal cruelty.

SCEED officers said they seized more than 30 horses, multiple barn cats and one dog.

The conditions of the horses vary.

Kica was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

WNCT

WNCT

