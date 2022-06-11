ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

'A Summer of Food Justice' aims to feed Asbury Park families in need

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XBrd_0g7BbW7h00

Asbury Park kicked off Friday its new initiative, "A Summer of Food Justice," which provides fresh produce to families in need.

News 12

Red Hook students rally for public housing justice

Students from P.S. 15 in Red Hook were up front Tuesday during a march for public housing rights. Students, community members and advocates called for a fully funded public housing system in New York City through which residents can have safe and healthy homes. “We shouldn’t have to do this,...
RED HOOK, NY
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
News 12

Mayor releases Housing Our Neighbors blueprint to tackle affordable housing, homelessness

Mayor Eric Adams announced the ‘Housing Our Neighbors’ plan on Tuesday, which is a blueprint meant to tackle New York City’s affordable housing crisis. Mayor Adams says the plan is meant to focus on the people, and that the ideas in the blueprint come from a large collection of voices. Mayor Adams says the plan was created with New Yorkers who experienced homelessness in mind, saying that his personal visits to encampments at the start of his term served as some inspiration.
News 12

Police: Boxes of grenades found in Sunset Park home

Police say they found two boxes of grenades inside a Brooklyn home Monday morning. Police found 10 grenades inside the home. While those grenades were not live, the news shook up the neighborhood. Eva Sanabria has lived on 48th Street between Third and Fourth for more than 60 years and says she knew the family who lived here.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

