'A Summer of Food Justice' aims to feed Asbury Park families in need

Mayor Eric Adams announced the ‘Housing Our Neighbors’ plan on Tuesday, which is a blueprint meant to tackle New York City’s affordable housing crisis. Mayor Adams says the plan is meant to focus on the people, and that the ideas in the blueprint come from a large collection of voices. Mayor Adams says the plan was created with New Yorkers who experienced homelessness in mind, saying that his personal visits to encampments at the start of his term served as some inspiration.

15 HOURS AGO