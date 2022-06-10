ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

18-year-old killed in Spartanburg Co. shooting, 17-year-old charged

By Nikolette Miller, Robert Cox, Melanie Palmer
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBDdS_0g7BajgT00

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was killed in a shooting late Wednesday night near Lyman.

The shooting happened on Wild Cherry Circle near Highway 357 just before midnight, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the victim lying in the road with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he later died.

The coroner identified the victim as Nathaniel Xavier Johnson of Taylors.

“He’s a great kid, he wanted to learn everything,” said Drew Adams who worked with Nathaniel Xavier Johnson.

Drew Adams worked with Nathaniel Xavier Johnson. He went by Xavier and he was very loved.

Deputies look for man who blocked Upstate fire truck, assaulted firefighter

“Probably one of the absolute hardest working kids you’d ever meet,” Johnson said.

Adams said Xavier just graduated from Greer High School last week. He was athletic, on the wrestling team and was less than a month away from boot camp for the Army.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azgS7_0g7BajgT00
Caleb Pietras (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Xavier’s mom told 7NEWS, he was kind and tried to help everyone he knew.

The sheriff’s office said they identified the shooter as 17-year-old Caleb Emmanuel Pietras based on witness statements.

Pietras was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and arrested Thursday in Greenville County, deputies said.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was due to a domestic related issue.

Pietras is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Suspects arrested 16 years after Greenville County woman’s homicide

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sixteen years and one week after a Greenville County woman was killed, investigators have made a major break in the case. NiShan Huff was shot to death inside her apartment, unit E-1 at Boulder Creek along Furman Hall Road, on June 7, 2006. Deputies said her boyfriend found her body in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to the head.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting at Upstate apartments

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that officers are investigating a deadly shooting at the Limestone Court Apartments on N Limestone Street. Officers said they responded to the scene after the 911 call was made at 5:02 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who’d...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate woman last seen on Sunday found, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have found Kayla D. Durham, a missing woman who was last seen at her apartment on June 11. The Sheriff’s Office said neighbors saw Durham at her apartment in Pendleton on Saturday evening. According to neighbors, she seemed fine and interacted with them at the time.
PENDLETON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Taylors, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lyman, SC
FOX Carolina

3 arrested on charges related to a missing person’s case in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three women were arrested on charges related to a missing person’s case, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, on June 8, 26-year-old Brook Lindsey Nix was arrested on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies say, according to arrest warrants, she was charged with providing alcohol and marijuana to two teenagers.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash in Anderson County on Tuesday. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Keys Street near W Way Court. According to troopers, the 43-year-old motorcyclist...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Adams
wspa.com

Missing person’s body found in Anderson Co. field

The body of a missing man was found Monday afternoon in the area of Gossett Street in Anderson County. Missing person’s body found in Anderson Co. field. Primary election in Greenville Co., voters ‘steadily’ …. Portion of Spartanburg Co. road to close for reconstruction. ‘It’s been his...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Officials: Man dies in custody after shots fired into home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man taken into police custody in North Carolina after officers investigated reports of shots fired into a home has died, authorities said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said officers found shell casings outside a home in Charlotte around 2 a.m. Monday and information from area residents led police to a 32-year-old man behind […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Spartanburg Co#Greer High School
106.3 WORD

Body found in Anderson Monday afternoon

The Anderson County coroner’s office says, a body discovered by a work crew is that of a man who had been reported missing last week. Sheriff’s Investigators say 47-year-old Brad Demerest had not been seen since he left a friend’s home last Thursday.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner involved in missing person investigation

Highlighting what's new in the area including rock climbing in Easley, Mr. Crisp seafood, Escobar Photography and a new development in Spartanburg. School is out and summer is underway. Here are some fun indoor and outdoor activities across the Upstate. Greenville Police 'Fill the Cruiser' event. Updated: 3 hours ago.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WBTV

Hickory Police investigating homicide after man shot and killed

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday evening. Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 1st Street SW around 12:30 p.m., where they located 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. After attempting life-saving procedures, Blackburn was...
HICKORY, NC
WYFF4.com

Coroner now investigating Greer man's disappearance

GREER, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is now investigating the disappearance of an Upstate man. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon was last seen in May at the Industrial Recycling and Recovery in Greer. Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Monday that his...
GREER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Army
WNCT

Police: NC girl drowns after climbing over locked pool gate

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina girl drowned last weekend after climbing over the gate at a neighbor’s swimming pool, police said. Gastonia police officers and fire and rescue personnel were called to a home on South Emerson Street on Saturday afternoon for a report of a possible drowning in a backyard above-ground pool, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy