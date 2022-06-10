ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sucker-Punching Rangers Fan Banned From Madison Square Garden

By Keagan Stiefel
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A New York Rangers fan has been banned from Madison Square Garden for life following a pair of altercations where he sucker-punched two men following the Rangers’ Game 5 Eastern Conference finals loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday....

nesn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Rangers fan pleads not guilty to assaulting Lightning fan

NEW YORK -- The Rangers fan accused of punching a rival fan at Madison Square Garden after Thursday night's game has faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to assault.Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Staten Island resident James Anastasio, exchanged words with a 26-year-old man in a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey before Anastasio punched the man, knocking him to the floor.According to investigators, Anastasio also punched a witness who tried to intervene.Both victims are OK.Anastasio's attorney released the following statement:"We believe that Garden surveillance will confirm the events immediately prior to the short, viral clip captured on cellphone camera.  James...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING CEO STEVE GRIGGS REACHES OUT TO FAN ASSAULTED AT MSG

On Friday, Tampa Bay Lightning CEO Steve Griggs reached out to Alex, a fan who was assaulted following Game 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday night. NYPD have since arrested the man who assaulted Alex and another fan, and charged him with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment. Madison Square Garden also released a statement saying that the fan, later identified as James Anastasio, has been banned from their arena for life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
Madison, FL
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Madison, NY
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
40K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy