Apartment hunting in Buffalo is really, really frustrating. I’ve been searching for a new place to call home for a while now, and honestly, I’m getting pretty fried from looking. It's hard to find the perfect place that's in the area I want to live in, that's in my price range, and has the amenities that I’m looking for. Then, when I think I’ve found my perfect match on Zillow, Trulia, or Rent.com, it gets immediately snatched up sight unseen, or even worse - the landlord doesn't get back to me at all.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO