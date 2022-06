CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 United States Biathlon National Championships will take place on Casper Mountain, the US Biathlon Association announced Monday. “Casper is excited to be able to host the 2023 National Championships,” Rob Rosser, Casper Mountain Biathlon Club president, said in US Biathlon’s announcement. “It will be great to be able to highlight all the work we have done and host the US Biathlon family in Wyoming!”

