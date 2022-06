On Monday afternoon, Meteorologist Grace Anello and a station team took the WAAY 31 StormTracker, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, to the Huntsville Botanical Garden to visit their "In Full Swing" summer exhibit. The Garden is showcasing over 40 swings of all shapes and sizes featured all over the park to help visitors escape from that excessive summer heat. Summer camps are also happening all over the Garden and Grace got to meet with some of the campers while they were relaxing in the shade and taking a water break- a practice we should all get in the habit of with dangerously hot temperatures!

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO