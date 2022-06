SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Flashing lights filled Nelson Park near 10th and Cliff Saturday night after a man was found unresponsive. “We had some people who found a guy who was unconscious and I think the police officers were the first ones who started doing CPR and giving life saving measures, and then ultimately he was pronounced deceased on scene,” said Police Information Officer Sam Clemens.

