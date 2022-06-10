ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Joline Ray Matthews

By Lance Martin
 4 days ago

Joline Ray Matthews, 94, passed away on June 2, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Ged Ray and Pearl Brigman. She is a mother of 4 children, and a...

Helen Owens Brandt Smith

Helen Owens Brandt Smith went home to her Lord and Savior on a beautiful Sunday morning June 12, 2022. She had lived, taught and shared her Lord with others for over seventy five years. When Helen accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior, the Reverend Daniel Hux, a local minister,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Nancy Elizabeth Carawan

Nancy Elizabeth Carawan, 90, went to heaven on June 12, 2022. She was born in Lowland, North Carolina on October 29, 1931 and moved to Roanoke Rapids, NC with her family in 1933. Nancy was the fourth of six children of Iva and Clinton Carawan. She was preceded in death...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Longtime historic site guide honored posthumously

A longtime volunteer at Historic Halifax was honored posthumously Sunday. Hank Brown Jr., who served as a guide at the site and was a member of 6th North Carolina Regiment of the Continental Line reenactors group, was remembered by the group and the Halifax Resolves Chapter of the North Carolina Sons of the American Revolution.
HALIFAX, NC
RRPD roundup: Fentanyl in wallet; shooting to relieve stress

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Saturday around 1:30 a.m. Officer J. Melvin was patrolling in the area of Hurley Street when he noticed a vehicle with no working tail lights pass by. The officer talked with the driver and a passenger in...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Roanoke Rapids, NC
Several Soccer Jackets earn honors

The North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association held it's All State Ceremony in this week in Greensboro. RRHS men's soccer player, Coleman Neal, and women's players Cameron Neal and Kamdyn Jean were recognized. Also recently the Roanoke Rapids High School presented Women's Soccer End of Year Awards. All Conference: Cameron Neal,...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Atkins takes post with Alamance-Burlington schools

Longtime Roanoke Rapids Graded School District Public Information Officer and former television/radio news personality Les Atkins is leaving the area to take a new role as PIO for the Alamance-Burlington School District in Burlington, the state’s 15th largest school district. Alamance-Burlington School System Board named Atkins as the district’s...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Murfreesboro man gets 70 months for fentanyl, firearm possession

Earl Lamont Vaughan, 45, of Murfreesboro, was sentenced Monday to 70 months in prison for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Vaughan pleaded guilty to the charges on March 9. According to court records and statements made during hearings, on...
MURFREESBORO, NC
Two face drug charges following Whitaker St. search warrant

Two Roanoke Rapids men face opioid-related counts following the execution of a search warrant in the 500 block of Whitaker Street Monday. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said the warrant was served around 10 a.m. by the narcotics division with assistance from the criminal investigation division. The charges lodged...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Shirley Brown
RRPD seeks information on April hit and run

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is seeking information on a hit and run collision which occurred in April. The collision occurred in the downtown area of Madison Street. The driver of the vehicle struck a telephone pole and left before officers arrived. The picture of the vehicle was taken by someone in the neighborhood before the person driving it left. Police are trying to identify the vehicle's owner.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Halifax County job postings: June 13, 2022

More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Description: The person in the position provides direct services for participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women Infants and Children (WIC). Responsibilities include: Nutrition services, breastfeed support/breastfeed assessments for the Halifax Co WIC program. This is achieved by conducting nutrition and/or breastfeed assessments, reviewing client data, monitoring client on going condition/response to care, providing nutrition education, completing food prescriptions, completing referrals to health care and public assistance programs. Position also functions in collaboration with other Health dept. / local health care providers by identifying client needs, developing plan of care and recording all communications to provide high quality services to participants in the WIC program. Work may include other related assignments as determined by WIC program director or Health Director.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Old Farm Rd. gets safety makeover

Drivers are following a new traffic pattern on a section of Old Farm Road that has been repaved. A state contractor has recently completed resurfacing and restriping into a new traffic pattern a half-mile stretch of Old Farm Road between Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and Becker Drive. Before the project, this stretch had two lanes in each direction.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

