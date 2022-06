As a travel writer mom of twins, I've tried various luggage strategies to streamline the family travel experience along the way. When my kids were toddlers, my approach was to check one enormous bag for the whole family: This allowed us to pay just one bag fee and, even more importantly, the single bag necessitated only one hand. Between my husband and me, this left free three remaining grownup hands, which we put to use wrangling kids, handing over passports, and steering little hands as kids' eyes fixed hungrily on gift shops.

