SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A suspected arsonist has been arrested for starting multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard Monday at around 6:30 p.m., police said. Police were sent to the open field east of the soccer complex to help Salinas Fire, who were putting out several fires in the area. Witnesses said a man was lighting fires The post Salinas police arrest suspected arsonist for multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard appeared first on KION546.

SALINAS, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO