ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Satnam Singh Dispels Worries He Is Struggling With In-Ring Work

By Dominic DeAngelo
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile some may be uncertain of Satnam Singh’s ability to wrestle, the former 2015 NBA draft pick keeps his confidence as large as his vertical reach. Ahead of his debut match tonight on “AEW Rampage” the 7’3″ Singh did a special “Ask Me Anything” with Bleacher Report where he answered several...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Reby Hardy Reacts To Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest

Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, has an amusing reaction to Jeff Hardy’s latest legal troubles. As seen below, Reby posted a video on TikTok where she can be seen praying for the health of her husband ahead of The Hardys’ three-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Sonjay Dutt
Person
Satnam Singh
Person
Jay Lethal
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Tony Khan
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy’s Wife (Reby Sky) Mocks Jeff Hardy’s Latest Arrest (Video)

After the news surfaced of Jeff Hardy’s arrest for felony DUI and two other charges, the controversial wife of Matt Hardy took to social media and attempted to turn the situation into a humorous one, while also mocking Jeff in the process. The former TNA Wrestling talent posted a...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Announces His Retirement From The Ring

Keiji Mutoh, best known for his portrayal of The Great Muta in WCW and NJPW, announced his impending in-ring retirement at the “Cyberfest Festival” earlier today. Muta, currently signed to Pro Wrestling Noah, appeared at the joint project of DDT, Noah, and Tokyo Joshi Pro, and announced that he will no longer be competing in the ring after this Spring. He intends to have a final 5 matches before he takes off his boots for good.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2015 Nba Draft#Combat#Satnam Singh Dispels#Nba#The D League
ClutchPoints

Riddle’s WWE Championship Match with Roman Reigns gets a new stipulation

Riddle is looking to make a reservation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He’s bounced between Raw and SmakDown in search of a title shot, and no matter what obstacle has been placed in his path, be that The Miz, Sami Zayn, or The Usos, his pursuit of defending Randy Orton’s honor has remained one […] The post Riddle’s WWE Championship Match with Roman Reigns gets a new stipulation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
Wrestling World

Smackdown: Ronda Rousey suffered an injury

During the episode of the blue show that aired last Friday on FOX television screens, WWE wanted to stage a Six-Pack Challenge, which should have already been staged on Raw, when Sasha and Naomi left the company, with the athletes called into question who were instead: Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Shotzi and Xia Li.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status

Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Comments On Jeff Hardy’s Health Hours Before Arrest

Barely hours before Jeff Hardy’s DUI arrest Monday, Matt Hardy spoke to Lucha Libre Online on the significance of he and his brother possibly capturing the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite.”. Matt stated that he expected Jeff to be medically cleared for the match,...
WWE
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Marks Anniversary of His Release From WWE

In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre commented on his release from the WWE back in 2014 and how far he’s come since then. He was eventually hired back in 2017 and would go on to become a 2-time WWE champion. He wrote: “June 12, 2014: Drew McIntyre is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star Did Not Want To Upstage Alexa Bliss On Her Wedding Day

Most people are aware that you can’t upstage the bride on her wedding day, but that was exactly what The Miz was concerned about doing when he attended Alexa Bliss’ recent big day. The two-time WWE Champion was one of several wrestlers in attendance and was a groomsman...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

And It’s Gone: WWE Quietly Drops Monday Night Raw Storyline

What could have been. There are a lot of storylines taking place on any given edition of Monday Night Raw week to week. Some of them get a lot more attention than others, but the smaller stories are still going to get some kind of time. That being said, not every story is going to be able to go all the way to the end and that seems to be the case again with a dropped WWE story.
WWE
FastBreak on FanNation

3-Time NBA Champion Reportedly On The Trading Block

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the other 28 teams are currently done for the year. According to Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking into trades for Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick. Green has won three NBA Championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Eddie Kingston Says Relative Was A ‘Big Factor’ In His Decision Not To Sign With WWE

AEW Star Eddie Kingston was known to audiences of Impact Wrestling, CZW, & other indie promotions before finally making it to national television with All Elite Wrestling. His first match with the company came as a surprise challenger for then-TNT Champion, Cody Rhodes. He did so well with his presentation and match that Tony Khan ultimately offered him a contract to be an ongoing character in AEW.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Double Shot: Two World Titles Change Hands Over The Weekend

Two for one. There are a lot of championships in wrestling but only some of them are at the top of the industry. Those top titles are among the most famous names in the history of the business and winning one of those titles can change a wrestler’s career trajectory. That was the case again this weekend, though it turns out that it happened twice in the span of two days.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy