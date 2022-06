Founded in Ridgefield, CT by fashion designer and art collector Larry Aldrich, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum was one of the first contemporary art museums in the country and today is one of the oldest. Known for its visionary exhibition program and artist-centric approach, the Museum presents first solo intuitional shows, significant exhibitions of established artists and thematic group exhibitions around timely social themes. The Development Assistant provides administrative support to the Development department and the Museum’s Executive Director.

