Storms and warm temps this weekend

Another round of storms blew through West River last night. The storms started in northeastern Wyoming and traveled through western South Dakota. Susan Sanders is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City. “We had hail anywhere from tennis ball-sized for the Hot Springs area and the southeastern...
BELLE FOURCHE — This weekend’s storms were not kind to the Northern Black Hills. On Saturday, a strong storm developed in southeastern Montana and moved into South Dakota, hitting Belle Fourche around 8 p.m. and moving southeast with large hail and strong winds. Two-inch hail was reported from...
Severe thunderstorms hit western South Dakota over the weekend bringing strong winds, rain and large hail to the area. Fred Lamphere is the Butte County sheriff and emergency manager and said the damage is severe. “A few ranches and buildings, some sustained literally hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage....
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight, but much of the severe threat should be over by midnight at the latest. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s by morning. Cooler temperatures area expected Tuesday, where highs will be in the 60s and 70s across northeast...
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered storms over the weekend hit some communities especially hard. “We could see the severity of it. I mean we were watching clouds raise and drop and temperatures change and it went from hot to cold, with opposing winds. We knew it was going to be bad,” said Shane Schwender as he recalled watching the storm from inside.
BELLE FOURCHE — The sun had not set Sunday night when Belle Fourche residents came out from their basements and began cleaning up from the severe thunderstorm that ravaged the area. Baseball-sized hail, driven by intense winds, shattered windows and siding on buildings, and pummeled vehicles. “We were in...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the National Weather Service, the southern hills received golf to softball-size hail from Monday night’s storm. Some cars and homes were left damaged by the hail, leaving homeowners like Glenn Denton in total shock. Denton states “I was in my chair in...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Severe weather expected today. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points in the 60s will increase the chances of severe weather in our area. These storms will be able to produce large hail, damaging winds, with the possibility of isolated tornadoes. For tonight as the storms continue to move out of the area temperatures will drop into the low 60s, expect to see gusty winds and areas of patchy fog.
RAPID CITY — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) says work on U.S. Highway 16B at the Rapid Creek Bridge will begin on Wednesday. Work includes removing and replacing parts of the epoxy chip seal to help preserve the bridge deck and improve traction. Traffic will be reduced...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Military units from all over are spending a couple of weeks in the Black Hills to participate in Golden Coyote. “For us, it’s a great opportunity to be able to work with them,” said Maj. Eric Lothspeich, commander of Delta Company, 1/112 in Fargo, North Dakota.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The threat for severe weather in our area is back. Starting off with tonight lows will be in the mid 50s to 60s with the potential for isolated thunderstorms tonight. Hail and damaging wind are the primary threat. Heading into Sunday highs will be in...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Recent vandalism at parks in Rapid City forced the Parks Department to close restroom facilities. The facilities at College and Roosevelt parks are now closed after the continual issues. Doors to the bathrooms were damaged beyond repair and will cost anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Not even supply chain issues could keep the City of Rapid City from finishing the addition to Homestead Street. In fact, they finished far ahead of the original completion date. “Six weeks for a government project. It’s amazing. Really love it,” Ward 2 Alderman Richie...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Shredding down the mountain in January, and riding your bike downhill in June, Terry Peak is making the mountain a year-round destination. “Woohooooo” someone yells as they finish their trek down the mountain at Terry Peak. People are excited about a new place to mountain bike in the Black Hills.
CUSTER, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s not a sight we see in South Dakota very often. The Custer County Sheriff is warning of a curious black bear in the Custer area. The Sheriff wants everyone to be cautious and give the bear some space. The bear does have ear...
The bear is not known to have wrought any mayhem on the non-indigenous population of greater Custer. To the north, however, Black Elk Peak claimed two casualties over the weekend:. Custer County Search & rescue posts pix of their rescue operation, but none of the lady hiking down the mountain...
Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman is breaking down storms that are moving into the Black Hills. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Staffing shortages could effect Rapid City’s swimming facilities this summer. According to the City, shortages have facilities operating on a day to day basis. Sunday, the Roosevelt Swim Center had to close the outdoor pool in favor of the swim center due to a...
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) reports that the Interstate 90 eastbound entrance ramp at exit 59 (North LaCrosse Street) was supposed to be closed on Monday, June 6, 2022, to all vehicle traffic has been delayed due to recent weather. Complete road construction...
Comments / 0