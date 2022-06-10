Storms and warm temps this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Severe weather expected today. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s along with dew points in the 60s will increase the chances of severe weather in our area. These storms will be able to produce large hail, damaging winds, with the possibility of isolated tornadoes. For tonight as the storms continue to move out of the area temperatures will drop into the low 60s, expect to see gusty winds and areas of patchy fog.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO