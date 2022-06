An Iowa City man with a long history of criminal activity was arrested again Monday night after allegedly attempting to burglarize a vehicle. Police say 20-year-old Jeiden Fair of Amber Lane was seen on the 2200 block of Russell Drive around 8:50pm attempting to enter a vehicle via the passenger front door in the driveway of a private residence. Witnesses provided a description, and positively identified him when police found him nearby.

