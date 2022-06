The Village of Newark streets, front yards, and parks got cleaner and greener recently at the 16th Annual Community Pride Day. Volunteers planted flowers, pulled weeds, and picked up trash throughout the village. Residents and business owners all over the village also showed their pride by cleaning and adorning their own front yards and storefronts with beautiful flowers in an effort to make our community sparkle.

