MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Assessor Melvin Burgess is warning property owners about letters showing up in other parts of Tennessee which may show up here. The letters that have been circulating in Davidson County, and Burgess said if you receive one of these letters in the mail, don’t fall for it. It is NOT from the office of the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO