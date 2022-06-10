Steph Curry, Warriors look to even NBA Finals in Game 4 vs. Celtics I UNDISPUTED

Welcome to the MLB Team of the Week, where we celebrate the players around Major League Baseball who have earned our acknowledgement and praise!. Beyond taking a look at season stats, this space is an opportunity to highlight the best players of the week that was in MLB. Sometimes, that'll mean the game's biggest stars; other times, it’ll be a young rookie who stepped up to have the best week of his career.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO