Boston, MA

Steph Curry, Warriors look to even NBA Finals in Game 4 vs. Celtics I UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper, Actor, Entertainer and St. Louis native Nelly joins Skip Bayless and...

www.foxsports.com

FOX Sports

LeBron James not expected to commit to Lakers beyond 2022 | THE HERD

Is it time for LeBron James to move on from Los Angeles? Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported that LeBron is not expected to commit to the Lakers before the NBA Draft or free agency. He also recently said on 'The Shop' that he would play for the Golden State Warriors if he was not on the Lakers. Colin Cowherd reacts to the report and discusses what the Lakers-LeBron era looks like.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Isiah Thomas ranks No. 15

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 15, Isiah Thomas. Isiah Thomas’ career highlights:. 1990...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 odds: Title and game lines, picks

Either the Tampa Bay Lightning will make history or the Colorado Avalanche will end a 21-year title drought as the teams battle in the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche advanced to the final for the first time since 2001 on Monday. The Lightning advanced to the final for the third consecutive season on Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NBA Finals 2022: Warriors-Celtics series struggles to gain momentum

The weekend happened. An NBA Finals game didn’t. It was weird. Let’s scratch the surface a little. If you were flicking through the channels on Sunday night and wondering where the heck the latest installment of action between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics was, don’t worry, you weren’t the only one.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. bringing flash and fun

Welcome to the MLB Team of the Week, where we celebrate the players around Major League Baseball who have earned our acknowledgement and praise!. Beyond taking a look at season stats, this space is an opportunity to highlight the best players of the week that was in MLB. Sometimes, that'll mean the game's biggest stars; other times, it’ll be a young rookie who stepped up to have the best week of his career.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Why Steph Curry is a lock for Finals MVP if Warriors win | UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry’s record all-time streak of 233 consecutive games with a made three came to an end last night when the guard went 0-9 from deep. Curry finished the game with 16 points and eight assists. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Chef Curry still remains the heavy Finals MVP favorite with the Golden State Warriors up 3-2. Shannon Sharpe explains why Steph is a done deal as MVP if the Warriors win the Finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Steph has rare off night, Wiggins steps up In Gm 5 win | FIRST THINGS FIRST

In total contrast to his performance in Game 4, Stephen Curry couldn't buy a 3-pointer in the Golden State Warriors' Monday night matchup against the Boston Celtics. For the first time since 2018, the Warriors' star failed to sink a single shot from outside the line, going 0-9 by the end of the game. Despite his off night, the Warriors' supporting cast was able to step-up and carry Curry for a change, with impactful performances from Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Chris Broussard shares his biggest takeaways from Game 5, and what this means for Steph's Finals MVP case.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum continues to shrink in the NBA Finals I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors overtook the Boston Celtics with the help of 43-points from Steph Curry. While many have debated Jayson Tatum's superstar status, Colin points to his shrinking performance in the NBA Finals as an example that anyone calling him a superstar may have been doing so prematurely.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Tom Izzo raves about Draymond Green's intensity, IQ

As the Golden State Warriors play host to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, Draymond Green's college basketball coach lauded his former forward's intelligence and intensity on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." "He's very smart," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of Green....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant I No. 13 I Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years

Kevin Durant, one of Nick's fiercest rivals on Twitter, is No. 14 on the Top 50 list. One of the league’s most lethal scorers, Durant is a two-time NBA champion, former Rookie of the Year (2008), a four-time scoring champion (2010-14), an MVP and a two-time Finals MVP. Durant’s four scoring titles ties George Gervin and Allen Iverson for the third-most in NBA history.
NBA
FOX Sports

LIV Golf: Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka critical of Saudi-funded series

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are getting a little testy when talk turns to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. Asked on Tuesday during U.S. Open media availability if there was a price that would make him consider leaving the PGA Tour, two-time U.S. Open champion Koepka says he hasn’t given it much thought.
GOLF
FOX Sports

Does LeBron James have Warriors in his future plans?

Rumor has it that LeBron James is not expected to commit to the Los Angles Lakers long-term before the 2022 NBA Draft or free agency. Why not? And if not the Lakers, which team might draw his interest when he becomes a free agent following the 2022-23 season? Colin Cowherd believes it's the Golden State Warriors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Wimbledon 2022 odds: Serena Williams' announcement, odds to win it all

Serena Williams is back! The All England Club announced on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Now that she is officially competing in Wimbledon (in some capacity), gamblers can get in on the action and place a wager on Williams to win it all. Let's take a look at her odds to win the prestigious tournament.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Curry's 233-game run of made 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with 16 points. Curry, who was coming off a 43-point performance...
NBA
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts shows off new-look biceps at Eagles' OTAs

This year's version of Jalen Hurts is not the same one we saw during OTAs a year ago. The 2022 rendition of Hurts is noticeably bigger, and his new-look biceps are the clear results of a dogged determination to improve his body. Hurts is hoping that his bodily enhancements will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

