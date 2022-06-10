Steph Curry, Warriors look to even NBA Finals in Game 4 vs. Celtics I UNDISPUTED

In total contrast to his performance in Game 4, Stephen Curry couldn't buy a 3-pointer in the Golden State Warriors' Monday night matchup against the Boston Celtics. For the first time since 2018, the Warriors' star failed to sink a single shot from outside the line, going 0-9 by the end of the game. Despite his off night, the Warriors' supporting cast was able to step-up and carry Curry for a change, with impactful performances from Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Chris Broussard shares his biggest takeaways from Game 5, and what this means for Steph's Finals MVP case.
