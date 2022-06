According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Miami Dolphins were prepared to offer Sean Payton a massive contract to be their head coach. The Miami Dolphins needed a new head coach after they fired Brian Flores. While they did hire Mike McDaniel, reports indicated that the team was interested in Sean Payton, who retired as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. But just how serious were they in trying to land Payton?

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO