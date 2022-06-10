Man wanted in Charleston murder captured in Florida

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting death that happened this weekend is in custody.

According to Charleston Police, Meeko Harris, is in custody in Osceola, Florida. He is wanted in the Mountain State on 1st-Degree murder and wanton endangerment charges in connection to the death of James Daugherty, 27.

At 2:10 a.m., Saturday, June 4, Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Hale Street and Kanawha Blvd parking lot.

Officers say that 27-year-old James Daugherty was found with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. Daugherty was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

