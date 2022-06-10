ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted in Charleston murder captured in Florida

By Will Carroll, Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted in connection to a shooting death that happened this weekend is in custody.

According to Charleston Police, Meeko Harris, is in custody in Osceola, Florida. He is wanted in the Mountain State on 1st-Degree murder and wanton endangerment charges in connection to the death of James Daugherty, 27.

At 2:10 a.m., Saturday, June 4, Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Hale Street and Kanawha Blvd parking lot.

Officers say that 27-year-old James Daugherty was found with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene. Daugherty was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

WOWK 13 News

