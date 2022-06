Policy, politics and progressive commentary Pay rent or quit. The phrase is seen on top of a seven-day notice for nonpayment, a document that can be easily downloaded online and filled out by landlords and property managers. Without involving a court or attorney, the notice initiates the eviction process. Unlike every other state, in Nevada, to challenge an eviction notice […] The post Lawmakers urged to apply brakes to Nevada’s speedy eviction process appeared first on Nevada Current.

23 HOURS AGO