WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he is comfortable with the bipartisan deal Senate Democrats and Republicans struck on gun control legislation, signaling that he will join in passing a bill when it comes to a vote. “For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework,” the Kentucky Republican said during a […] The post U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO