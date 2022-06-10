Prep softball: East Nicolaus’ Remmington Hewitt wins MVP vote

East Nicolaus star Remmington Hewitt won a Sacramento Bee online vote for high school softball MVP that ended at noon Friday. Hewitt won with 48% of the vote. Dixon’s Brianna Humphries was second with 38% of the vote.

Hewitt took the small school, with an enrollment of just more than 300 students, to new heights. East Nicholas won a Sac-Joaquin Section championship and made it to the semifinals of the first-ever Northern California regional tournament. She is committed to play at Oregon next season.

Hewitt hit .511 in 30 high school games this spring, scoring 43 runs and knocking in 36 RBIs. She had a three-run home run to power East Nicolaus’ win in the NorCal quarterfinals.

The Bee’s choice for softball MVP will be announced in the coming days when we release our All-Metro teams.