Children beat the heat Monday afternoon at Johns Park with the city's new splash pad. A technical issue with the new pad halted its operation later in the afternoon, but city Parks & Rec Supt. Mark Abrams said it would be open again Tuesday. Hours of operation for the splash pad will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Abrams said. A second new splash pad at North Lake Park is scheduled to open later this week, he said, with the same hours of operation.

1 DAY AGO