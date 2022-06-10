George Will on Jan. 6 hearings: ‘The object of the hearing is public education’

nvironmentalists are reacting with criticisms and dismay saying the Federal Aviation Administration has not imposed enough regulations on SpaceX, which is now a step closer to launching its Starship/Super Heavy spacecraft from South Texas. On Monday the FAA issued a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) on the agency's environmental review of SpaceX's request to launch the largest spacecraft known to Earth from the rural South Texas border beach of Boca Chica. The agency also ordered the company to perform 75 actions to mitigate environmental impacts before a launch license could be issued.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO