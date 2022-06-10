ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Will on Jan. 6 hearings: ‘The object of the hearing is public education’

By Brian Althimer
 4 days ago

George Will, senior political contributor at NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap the first prime-time hearing by the The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol and where it stands in American history.

