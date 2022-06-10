ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois wants more mental health professionals

By John Clark
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law Friday that would allow retired mental health professionals to reactivate their licenses if they have been out of practice for less than 5 years, as the state faces a shortage of 3,300 behavioral health treatment providers by 2030.

The law also aims to expand behavioral health training and make it easier for advanced practice registered nurses to treat patients.

Employers who hire someone in recovery from substance abuse or mental illness could see state incentives as well.

“Far too many of our friends, neighbors, peers, and loved ones have had to suffer in silence. With the signing of Senate Bill 3617, we are making it clear that we see them, we hear them, and we are committed to doing the work that will ensure their voices, their calls for help are answered,” said Lt. Gov. Julia Stratton.

An estimated one in four adults has a mental illness, but less than half receive treatment.

