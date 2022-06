The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to locate an “armed and dangerous” suspect. Sheriff’s officials say Nicholas Shiyou, also known as “Josh” Shiyou, of the Jourdan River Shores area at Kiln is wanted in connection with aggravated assault, domestic violence and kidnapping charges after allegedly holding an ex-girlfriend hostage for three days last month.

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO