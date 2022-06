Eating a protein bar is a great way to boost your energy after a workout or even during intense exercise. You can also eat a protein bar when you haven’t had time for a proper meal during a busy day, although they’re not supposed to replace traditional meals. But if you have any Built protein bars at home, you should know there’s a recall in place for one lot of Banana Cream Pie Puffs.

