BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Father’s Day! Today will be a much more pleasant day than Saturday, though it will still be breezy and on the cool side. Most of the region will have partly sunny skies, though a few showers are possible in New Hampshire, especially early. Highs will be in the 60s. Tonight will be chilly again, with isolated frost not out of the question for spots like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom. Monday will be beautiful, with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 8 HOURS AGO