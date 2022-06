At the end of June, Democrats and unaffiliated voters will get an opportunity to vote in the primary election for Summit County treasurer. I am sure that many of you are asking the same questions I had four years ago when Ryne was running for treasurer and asked for my support. What is a county treasurer? What does a county treasurer do? Why do I care? And, why do we elect a treasurer if the role requires specific skills and understanding of the complexities of investments and accounting?

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO