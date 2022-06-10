Midnight Fire burning in the Carson National Forest has burned 3,478 acres; 0% contained

Crews are battling the Midnight Fire burning in the Carson National Forest north of El Rito in Rio Arriba County. Officials say smoke has been visible as far as Taos, Española, Los Alamos, and Santa Fe. The fire has reached the edge of private lands, officials say structure protection is in progress.

Start Date: June 9

Location: Carson National Forest, north of El Rito

Containment: 0%

Size: 3,478 acres

Structures Threatened: No

Structures Burned: No

Evacuations: No

Cause: Unknown

Total Personnel: 202

Area Vegetation: Mixed Conifer Vegetation

Ownership(s): Carson National Forest

The Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Office has put he community of Potrero, just south of where the fire started, under a GO evacuation status. Valle de los Cabballos is also in GO status.

The community of El Rito, along with the town of Placitas, Petaca, and State Road 519, is currently under a READY status. The Vallectio community is on SET status.

Supplies and items suggested for an evacuation bag include:

Flashlight with plenty of extra batteries

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

First aid kit

Prescription medications in their original bottle, plus copies of the prescriptions

Eyeglasses (with a copy of the prescription)

Water (at least one gallon per person is recommended; more is better)

Map of the area

Checkbook, cash, and credit cards

Phone charger

Foods that do not require refrigeration or cooking

Items that infants and elderly household members may require

Medical equipment and devices such as dentures, crutches, prostheses, etc.

Change of clothes for each household member

Sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member

Plans for pets include:

Identifying shelter

Gathering pet supplies

Ensuring your pet has proper ID and up-to-date veterinarian records

Providing a pet carrier and leash

Take the following steps to shelter a pet:

Call local animal shelter, or animal control office to get advice and information

Keep veterinary records to prove vaccinations are current

Find out which local hotels and motels allow pets and where pet boarding facilities are located.Be sure to research some outside the local area in case local facilities close

