Many United States consumers are living paycheck to paycheck with less than $1,000 in savings to help them weather a financial emergency, according to Grant Sahag, vice president of operations at FinTech Novo. This lack of resources presents not only serious financial challenges to those individuals but also significant mental and emotional troubles. Some are responding by starting small businesses and generating their own paychecks. Unfortunately, in the early stages of going it alone, the same factors of financial uncertainty are compounded by the added stress of meeting business financial obligations. For these self-employed workers and sole proprietors, faster payments can be the difference between a small business that prospers and one that never gets off the ground.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO