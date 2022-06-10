ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millard County, UT

Millard Sheriff rescues injured hiker by Notch Peak

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItGYX_0g7BN9R100

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An injured hiker was rescued by Millard County crews earlier this week.

Crews employed the AirMed helicopter from the Department of Public Safety (DPS). AirMed was able to drop a flight nurse near the patient who began administering medical aid, a Facebook post said.

Utah home destroyed by massive propane grill explosion
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ff0cB_0g7BN9R100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HA1Nu_0g7BN9R100
Courtesy: Millard County Sheriff’s Office

The DPS helicopter was able to use a hoist to bring in additional help, and eventually life the patient out of the area.

In a statement, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office said:

“This incident and the recent missing person on the west desert highlight what an amazing resource our Search and Rescue are. They are volunteers who dedicate their time and talents in uncompensated service to our citizens. They show time and time again how fortunate we are to have such amazing partnerships with our communities and when we work together, it is our county that grows greater. Thank you to all who rendered their services!”

The injuries of the hiker are unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Two men arrested for smuggling 7-year-old girl in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men were arrested for allegedly smuggling a 7-year-old girl in Cedar City on Saturday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the suspects are Alejandro Marcos Carrillo-Lira, 33, and Brandon Alexis Vargas Cardoso, 19. Troopers first spotted the suspects’ vehicle along I-15 near mile marker 63 in Cedar City on June […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Dog shot dead in Garfield County, authorities seek information

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are seeking information after a dog was shot dead in Garfield County Monday. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the dog was found shot on 200 South in Panguitch. No other details have been released. If anyone has information regarding the incident please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 435-676-2678.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
ABC4

14-year-old confirmed dead after drowning at Newcastle Reservoir

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, June 12 at 4:45 a.m., the body of a 14-year-old resident of Beryl, Utah was recovered from Newcastle Reservoir, according to Iron County Sheriff’s Office. The search initially started with “individual people searching the water,” according to a press release, then with the assistance of Intermountain Life Flight […]
IRON COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Millard County, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Millard County, UT
Millard County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Accidents
State
Utah State
ABC4

Bountiful father arrested for allegedly kidnapping 3-year-old girl

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A Bountiful man was arrested after allegedly attempting to flee with a 3-year-old girl on Monday. Bountiful Police says there was an active court order to remove three children from the suspect’s custody. The suspect is also the father of the children — a 3-year-old, a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old. When […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Murray Police search for suspects burglarizing sporting goods store

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen these people? The Murray Police Department is searching for three people in connection to a shoplifting case. Police say the three suspects may have been involved in burglarizing a Big 5 Sporting Goods store. The suspects were caught on surveillance camera footage near the shop’s entrance. One suspect […]
MURRAY, UT
KPCW

Bear spray sends four people to Park City Hospital

North Summit Fire Chief Ben Nielson said the four patients suffered minor injuries after the spray discharged in a guest’s room at the Best Western, which is right at the Coalville exit off of Interstate 80. Nielsen said it wasn’t clear how the spray was discharged. About 40-50 people...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Notch Peak#Missing Person#Propane#Accident#Airmed#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Utah cities named most affordable in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – Homebuyers looking for real estate in Utah know the market can be tricky to navigate. With home prices skyrocketing over the past two years and interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hitting a ten-year high in April, choosing a future home can be quite daunting. A new study by HomeSnacks took […]
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

Another group in southwest Utah wants water rights deep underground

A private company in southwest Utah has filed a water rights application for an underground aquifer in Iron County. This comes after water managers in neighboring Washington County applied for something similar. This application is for 115 wells that would be up to 5,500 feet deep. They would be scattered...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Beaver residents grow anxious over Smithfield Foods closure

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – Residents in Beaver County say they have concerns after Smithfield Foods announced it’s closing a plant in California. Local leaders say that will impact the community here in Utah. Long-time residents of Beaver say if the Smithfield pig farm closes, it could be an economic catastrophe for the community as the […]
BEAVER, UT
ABC4

Two arrested in deadly SLC apartment shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people have been arrested on Thursday in connection to a deadly apartment shooting that left one person dead and multiple others injured in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) have identified the suspects as Erik Virgen, 18, and Malibu Rose Mawson, 20. The victim has been identified […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC4

Utah teen to compete for $150k national scholarship

MOBILE, Ala. (ABC4) – A Utah teen will be traveling to Alabama to participate in the 65th Distinguished Young Women National Finals on June 23, 24, and 25. Isabel Hallows, of Salina, is one of 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young […]
MOBILE, AL
Lincoln Report

3 Amazing Small Towns in Utah

While Utah is best known for its large cities like Salt Lake City and Park City, the state also has a number of quaint small towns that are perfect for a relaxing vacation. These small towns offer all the benefits of a rural setting, including access to nature and scenic views, while still being close to the amenities of a larger city. In addition, small towns have their own unique charm and character, which can be a welcome change from the busyness of urban living. If you are looking for a place to get away from it all, consider visiting one of Utah's small towns.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Man charged in his wife’s death arrested in Utah

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Jacob Hodgkins, who is charged with the shooting death of his wife, has surrendered to police in Utah. Springfield Police confirmed the information Monday afternoon. Springfield Police say Hodgkins was arrested in Cedar City, Utah and that he turned himself in. Hodgkins is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. On […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ABC4

ABC4

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy