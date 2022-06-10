Millard Sheriff rescues injured hiker by Notch Peak

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An injured hiker was rescued by Millard County crews earlier this week.

Crews employed the AirMed helicopter from the Department of Public Safety (DPS). AirMed was able to drop a flight nurse near the patient who began administering medical aid, a Facebook post said.



Courtesy: Millard County Sheriff’s Office

The DPS helicopter was able to use a hoist to bring in additional help, and eventually life the patient out of the area.

In a statement, the Millard County Sheriff’s Office said:

“This incident and the recent missing person on the west desert highlight what an amazing resource our Search and Rescue are. They are volunteers who dedicate their time and talents in uncompensated service to our citizens. They show time and time again how fortunate we are to have such amazing partnerships with our communities and when we work together, it is our county that grows greater. Thank you to all who rendered their services!”

The injuries of the hiker are unknown.

