The Teen Mom community has lost one of its own. Lane Fernandez, who was featured on seasons two and three of MTV's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant with his ex Malorie Beaver and her sister Rachel Beaver, died at the age of 28, his wife Kylee Rose Fernandez announced on Facebook June 13. "I'm so lost without you babe.. I love you to the moon and back and I know you're watching out for us," she wrote alongside photos of Lane and their newborn son Nolyn. "I will forever miss you. It's always been you."

