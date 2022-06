An Albany woman is facing charges after being accused of driving drunk while her seven-year-old son was in the car with her. Albany County deputies say when 29-year-old Portia Depass was pulled over on Central Avenue in Albany on Saturday, they noticed she was impaired behind the wheel. Her blood alcohol content at the time of her arrest was over two times the legal limit. Depass was released on appearance tickets and is due in court on Thursday.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO