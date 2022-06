The Los Angeles Dodgers return home to host the L.A. Angels at Dodger Stadium for the first installment of the Freeway Series, and both clubs need a turnaround. The two teams faced off at the end of Spring Training, when the Angels took two of three. After each then got off to an impressive start this season, they have struggled of late. The Angels enter the series at 29-33 and not far removed from a franchise-worst 14-game losing streak.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO