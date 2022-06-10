Professional Bull Riders event comes to Twin Falls

One thing the Magic Valley is extremely good at is putting on local events. It does not matter the weather or time of year, Twin Falls and the Magic Valley will find a reason to have a parade, fireworks, a block party, or any reason to gather as a community to eat, dance, and have fun. There are tons of events that take place throughout the year, and as summer is getting into full swing, there seems to be more now than any other time of the year. Weekends are full of fun, good food, and getting to check out all the vendors and events in the area, but as all these events take place, one can't help but notice one thing and question it.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO