Twin Falls, ID

Professional Bull Riders event comes to Twin Falls

By Jack Schemmel
kmvt
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time, the Idaho Coors Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Classic will be held at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. This Saturday, over 30 cowboys will compete at Shouse Arena....

TWIN FALLS, ID
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls Cowboys split with Runnin’ Rebels

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls AA Cowboys Legion Baseball team traveled to Pocatello on Monday afternoon for a doubleheader at Halliwell Park. Twin Falls won the first game of the doubleheader 2-0, but fell in game two, 11-1 to Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels. Twin Falls 2,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Gas in Idaho Will Hit 6 Bucks a Gallon Before it Comes Down

A studio guest arrived at my studio after driving from Cassia County to Twin Falls. She noticed a price at one gas station of $5.69.9 per gallon for the regular grade. The picture above is from Kimberly Road on Monday afternoon. The previous day I had managed to fill up at a pump a few blocks away for 32 cents less per gallon but had to use up my shopping points to simply keep the price below $5.00 a gallon.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Duck Donuts to open location in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Duck Donuts will be opening a location in Twin Falls this Saturday on 148 Cheney Drive West. Their newest Twin Falls location will be Duck Donut’s third location in Idaho. Franchise owners and the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting on June 15 at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the grand opening.
TWIN FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

WATCH: What is in the Skies of Mountain Home, Idaho?

Idaho is full of wonder – you have the mysterious cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains, you’ve got Sasquatch roaming the forests, and of course, we have “UFOs” (dare we say aliens!) in the skies of Idaho. Facebook user Shelley C. shared a video showing mysterious “flares” with us after posting it in the Facebook group Idaho Weather Watchers.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Catch Twin Falls Newest Taco Truck At Grand Opening Event And More

Twin Falls newest taco truck is officially up and running. Tacos El Guey is slinging some awesome food at events and other locations. Tacos El Guey (pronounced 'way') is a locally and family-run taco truck new to Twin Falls. It is only serving tacos. that being said, they serve really good tacos. The menu is small so they can focus on getting the flavor just right. The owners of the truck have brought their family recipes to the table for all of us to enjoy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why There Needs to be No More ‘Days’ in the Magic Valley

One thing the Magic Valley is extremely good at is putting on local events. It does not matter the weather or time of year, Twin Falls and the Magic Valley will find a reason to have a parade, fireworks, a block party, or any reason to gather as a community to eat, dance, and have fun. There are tons of events that take place throughout the year, and as summer is getting into full swing, there seems to be more now than any other time of the year. Weekends are full of fun, good food, and getting to check out all the vendors and events in the area, but as all these events take place, one can't help but notice one thing and question it.
TWIN FALLS, ID
