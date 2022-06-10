ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Muslim surgeon’s clinic reflects pillars of Islam

By Lynn Sommers
Cover picture for the articleThe Yomi® Robotic System is the first robot-assisted dental implant surgery machine. In addition to providing a detailed blueprint of your teeth and jaws, Yomi® also works to guide Dr. Khader as she accurately places the implant and allows immediate and precise adjustments during your implant placement...

Children’s Wisconsin ranked among best children’s hospitals

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. News & World Report ranked Children’s Wisconsin in eight specialties and as #1 in Wisconsin in a report released Tuesday. As part of the new 2022-23 Best Children’s Hospital rankings, Children’s Wisconsin was ranked as one of the top children’s hospitals in the nation.
Judge Mosley to receive 2022 Robert H. Friebert Social Justice Award

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Racial and criminal justice reformer Judge Derek Mosley has been selected to receive the 2022 Robert H. Friebert Social Justice Award. The award was established in 2014 by the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation and the family of Robert H. Friebert. “The...
New report finds Wisconsin veterans home in Union Grove as one of the most troubled in the country

A state-run veterans home in Union Grove is Wisconsin’s most troubled veterans assisted living facility. According to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, the Union Grove facility has received over 50 citations and racked up over $200,000 in fines. As a result, veterans living under their care are frustrated, and their families are scared about what may happen to their loved ones.
Local event to promote unity across party lines |

The Kenosha Summer Shindig, a local event meant to bridge political divides through conversation and music, will take place from June 28-30. The event is co-hosted by various organizations, including local partners Carthage College, the Kenosha Creative Space and the Kenosha Public Library, and national partners Braver Angels, The Caravan, Raise Your Voice Labs and the Human Library Organization. Local musicians Lunde, Flat Creek Highway and the Exuberant String Quartet will perform at the event.
Multiple people including a child missing after falling into drainage ditch in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Multiple people are missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Wisconsin on Monday evening. WTMJ said that the Milwaukee Police Department, along with the Milwaukee Fire Department, are searching for a child and two adults who were swept away in a drainage ditch around 6:30 p.m. Monday. There was a strong current following heavy storms in the area.
Panhandling scam targeting the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis–Local law enforcement is warning people of a panhandling scam targeting the area. Men playing violins are showing up on sidewalks and street corners with signs claiming they have kids and need money for food. Police say the violin music is actually recorded and coming from a speaker...
Milwaukee COVID case burden, positivity worsen

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 10 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened. According to the health department, the city saw 251.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden rose from the previous week's 233.8 – the gating metric remains "extreme."
Three people in Wisconsin missing after getting swept away by river

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy rainfall and ‘swift’ water conditions challenged first responders when searching for three people who were swept away by the Kinnickinnic River. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Monday a child reportedly slipped into a drainage ditch and two men jumped in...
Air quality advisory for five northeast Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an air quality advisory for several counties in northeast Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups (Orange) such as those with asthma and lung disease. Children, adults, and people who are active outdoors should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway; fatalities reported

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say multiple people have been killed in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers in southeastern Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said an initial investigation revealed that a semi was pulling was a flatbed trailer on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove when it crossed the center line and hit a semi pulling a dry bulk tanker. Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles. Authorities say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time. Brittany Grimm, who lives in the area, tells the Racine Journal Times she heard a “huge explosion” followed by “seven or eight smaller ones” at about 10:45 a.m.
Madison man’s “dream home” destroyed in storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms Monday left damage across the Madison area, but for one man on the east side of Madison, the cost was his dream home and a harrowing experience. Gregg McDonald grew up on the Madison’s east side, in a neighborhood near Atwood Avenue. He delivered...
Fawn seeks refuge at Wisconsin fire station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
